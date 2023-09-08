Shivalik Public School, Patiala

A skin check-up camp was organised in the school to benefit the students suffering from various skin problems. It was organised by Simply Health Plus Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Dr Gagan’s Skin & Hair World for Nursery to Class XII. Skin, hair and nail-related problems of students were checked properly. She guided and insisted upon adopting the habit of eating healthy and balanced food, ample intake of water and regular workouts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in Tripura, SP in Uttar Pradesh
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...