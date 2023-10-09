Shivalik Public School, Patiala

A one-day workshop on ‘Adolescence’ was organised by Simply Health Plus Pvt Ltd on the school premises for Class IX students and teachers. Two separate sessions were conducted for boys and girls. Dr Harneet Kaur Kohli, consultant psychologist, Manipal Hospitals, visited the school for the same. Puberty, mensuration, physical and psychological changes and mental issues were some topics covered in the workshop.
