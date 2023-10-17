Shivalik Public School, Patiala

A ‘Healthy Tiffin’ competition was held in the school. The competition was conducted to urge the upcoming generation to adopt a healthy lifestyle and prevent unhealthy food habits. Students were asked to bring some home-cooked healthy food in their tiffin and to speak about its nutritional facts. Students had brought complete materials (like table mats, spoons, table napkins, etc) from their homes to present the delicious food made by their mothers. The activity showcased the perfect bond of parent-child relationship over good food and eating habits. Class teachers chose the best three entries from their respective sections.