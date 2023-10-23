Shivalik Public School, Patiala

The school organised a declamation competition for students of Class III to XII to hone their oratory skills. It was a treat to hear all the participants delivering speeches confidently with expressions and excellent diction. Language teachers judged the competition. The principal appreciated the efforts of all participants and encouraged them to participate in such events.
