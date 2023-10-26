An Inter-School Dance Competition was organised at St Peters School, Patiala, under the patronage of Patiala Sahodaya School Complex. Students of Shivalik Public School, Patiala, bagged the second position out of 32 schools. The school’s high-spirited dance troupe put up an energetic bhangra performance. The vivacious dancers of the school set the floor on fire with their energetic performance. The principal of the school appreciated the efforts of the participants and encouraged other students to come forward and participate in such events.