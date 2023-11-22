Shivalik Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated its annual and prize distribution function, ‘Conflation - Fete 2023’, for Class V to VII. Educational Adviser Gurkiranjeet Kaur Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, graced the occasion. The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp. Principal of the school Bhupinder Kaur Bhamra presented the annual report of the session 2023-24. The cultural programme comprised theme-based Western, regional and folk dances and patriotic performances depicting the pride, heritage and the contemporary scenario. The programme was followed by the prize distribution ceremony where the guest of honour gave away prizes to the meritorious students.
