Shivalik Public School, Patiala

The school organised a CBSE-initiated skill education workshop on ‘Financial Literacy’. CBSE resource persons Ashwani Kumar Puri and Gurpreet Singh conducted the session. Teachers from different schools under the ‘Hub of Learning’ attended the workshop. Ashwani Puri explained various types of banking services, security threats, precautions while using financial services. He emphasised on the importance of different financial investments, namely mutual funds, SIP, asset allocation, NPS, equities, insurance policies, etc. It was a very fruitful session for all teachers as they learnt about different financial terminologies. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Bhupinder Kaur Bhamra.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration, will lose further ground in 2024 general election, PM Modi says at BJP MPs’ meet
The PM was speaking on the day when anti-BJP INDIA bloc part...