Shivalik Public School, Patiala

The school organised a CBSE-initiated skill education workshop on ‘Financial Literacy’. CBSE resource persons Ashwani Kumar Puri and Gurpreet Singh conducted the session. Teachers from different schools under the ‘Hub of Learning’ attended the workshop. Ashwani Puri explained various types of banking services, security threats, precautions while using financial services. He emphasised on the importance of different financial investments, namely mutual funds, SIP, asset allocation, NPS, equities, insurance policies, etc. It was a very fruitful session for all teachers as they learnt about different financial terminologies. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Bhupinder Kaur Bhamra.

#CBSE