Shivalik Public School, Patiala

To sensitise the children to become the crusaders for environmental conservation, the school celebrated Earth Day. A special assembly was conducted wherein the students of Class V presented a mime on the theme, ‘Our Waste, Our Responsibility’. Students of Class VIII shared their views about the importance of saving Earth and the measures that can be adopted to save the planet. Students of classes IX and X delivered speech on the topic, ‘Save Our Planet’. Beautiful takeaways of flower pots were given to the students of kindergarten and they were taken for nature walk where the teachers enlightened them about the importance of trees. Students of classes I and II conveyed a special message about the various environmental issues and “how all of us can make a difference by making small adjustments in our habits”. It was moving and insightful to witness such strong messages on ‘Save the Environment - Save Earth’ being presented by little Shivalikians. Students prepared paper bags and gave the message to ban plastic bags. They participated in colouring activity also.

