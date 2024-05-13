On Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, a painting competition was organised by the Shaheed Kartar Singh Shrabha Welfare Trust. Around 25 schools participated in the competition with 800 students. 20 students of Shivalik school participated in the competition. The position holders were awarded with appreciation certificates and trophies. It was a proud moment for the school that Mehul Sharma of Class IX-B got the first prize, Ravneet Kaur of Class X-C got the second prize, and Tanushi of Class VI-C bagged the third prize. Madhav Soni of Class VIII-C, Ravya of Class V-D and Sukhman of Class V-A got consolation prizes. Principal, Shivalik Public School, Patiala, congratulated the winners and participants for the success.
