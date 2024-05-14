Shivalik Public School, Patiala

To give our little students beautiful memories and moments to cherish forever, the school celebrated World Laughter Day with great enthusiasm and joy. Students of classes I and II did laughter therapy by laughing their hearts out and showcased their creativity by participating in a smiley-making activity. Armed with paints, markers, coloured paper, and other crafting supplies, students embarked on the task of crafting their own unique smiley faces.

