Shivalik Public School, Patiala

With an objective to educate children to protect life, health and to ensure respect for every human being, the school organised a special assembly to mark Red Cross Day. A student of Class XI delivered a speech the day by including the historical background of Red Cross with its vision and motto. Along with this, an enactment was presented by students of classes IX to XII in which they gave the audience information about using first-aid, how to apply CPR, etc. School doctor visited kindergarten classes and shared basic knowledge about first-aid kit. Teachers of classes I and II showed the contents of first-aid box and explained the usage of it. Students of Class III were given a demonstration by their class teachers on how to handle emergencies. Students of Class IV participated in a quiz on Red Cross Day. The winner teams were rewarded. The students of Class V prepared beautiful bracelets of red-coloured beads. They were apprised of the importance of blood donation.

