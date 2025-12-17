DT
Home / The School Tribune / Shivalik Public School, Patiala, celebrate annual function

Shivalik Public School, Patiala, celebrate annual function

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Shivalik Public School, Patiala, celebrated its annual function, 'Ignatia 2025', with grandeur and spirited enthusiasm, showcasing the creativity, confidence, and talents of students from Kindergarten to Class XII. The campus came alive with vibrant colours, energetic performances, and an atmosphere of pride and celebration. The event was graced by the school's educational advisor, Dr Gurkiranjeet Nalwa. The celebration commenced with a heartfelt tribute to the founder, Late DS Bedi, acknowledging his invaluable contributions and lasting legacy. This was followed by a floral welcome for the dignitaries and the lamp-lighting ceremony, marking the formal inauguration of 'Ignatia 2025'. Principal Bhupinder Kaur Bhamra presented the annual report. The cultural showcase featured an array of captivating performances, including Bihu, Classical, Rajasthani, Gujarati, Goa, Ibiza and Nature dance, reflecting India's rich diversity. A thought-provoking theme dance on POCSO spread awareness about child protection and young students also presented a variety of theme-based dances, promoting self-belief, emotional well-being, mindfulness in daily life and more. Students excelling in academics, sports and co-curricular activities were honoured during the prize distribution ceremony. A spectacular Bhangra and Gidda performance marked the closing moments of the celebration, followed by the grand finale that wrapped up 'Ignatia 2025' with vibrant energy and enthusiasm.

