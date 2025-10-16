DT
Home / The School Tribune / Shivalik Public School, Patiala holds Art Education Exhibition

Shivalik Public School, Patiala holds Art Education Exhibition

School Notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:07 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
The school organised an Art Education Exhibition on PTM Day, showcasing students’creativity and artistic skills. The exhibition, part of the CBSE-recommended Art Integration Activity, featured displays on the theme “Our Partner State - Odisha”. Students’ impressive works included paintings, sketches, collages, charts and handicrafts. Parents attendingShivalik Public School, Patiala

The school organised an Art Education Exhibition on PTM Day, showcasing students’creativity and artistic skills. The exhibition, part of the CBSE-recommended Art Integration Activity, featured displays on the theme “Our Partner State - Odisha”. Students’ impressive works included paintings, sketches, collages, charts and handicrafts. Parents attending the PTM were thrilled to witness the vibrant exhibits and appreciated the guidance of the art teachers in integrating art with academics. The event promoted experiential learning, creative expression and cultural awareness, aligning with the CBSE’s vision of learning beyond textbooks. the PTM were thrilled to witness the vibrant exhibits and appreciated the guidance of the art teachers in integrating art with academics. The event promoted experiential learning, creative expression and cultural awareness, aligning with the CBSE’s vision of learning beyond textbooks.

