Shivalik Public School, Patiala holds English declamation

The school organised an English declamation competition for students from classes III to XII. The event aimed to enhance public speaking skills, boost confidence, and encourage students to express their thoughts eloquently in English. Participants spoke passionately on various thought-provoking topics, showcasing their oratory excellence, clarity of expression, pronunciation, and stage presence. The young speakers impressed the audience with their confidence and strong command over language. The competition was conducted category-wise to ensure equal opportunity for all age groups. Students of classes III to XII delivered powerful speeches, leaving everyone inspired. The judges appreciated the participants for their remarkable presentation and encouraged them to continue refining their communication skills. The event successfully met its objective of nurturing young speakers and promoting a culture of confident expression and fluent English speaking among students.

