Shivalik Public School, Patiala hosted a two-day CBSE capacity building programme

The school hosted a two-day CBSE capacity building programme on competency-based assessment - English (secondary level). The programme focused on NEP 2020 and CBSE's evolving assessment framework, emphasising critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, conceptual clarity and application-based learning. CBSE resource persons Komalpreet Kaur, PGT, The Paradise International School, Attalan Ghagga, and Dr Shivali Sharma, Academic Head, Alliance International School, Patiala, led insightful sessions. Teachers participated in interactive discussions, collaborative tasks and hands-on question-framing activities, gaining practical insights into competency-based assessment and effective questioning techniques. The programme concluded with renewed emphasis on continuous professional development and progressive assessment practices.
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