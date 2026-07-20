Shivalik Public School, Patiala, organises creative writing competition

To foster creativity, imagination, and effective communication skills among students, the school organised a creative writing competition for students of classes III to XII. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across all classes, who showcased their originality, language proficiency, and creative expression through a variety of writing forms. The competition provided an excellent platform for students to transform their ideas into meaningful and engaging pieces of writing. The participants displayed remarkable creativity, a rich vocabulary, and originality in presenting their thoughts. Their entries reflected keen observation, critical thinking, and a deep understanding of contemporary issues and human values. Students were evaluated on the basis of content, creativity, organisation, language, grammar, and presentation.

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