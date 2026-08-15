Shivalik Public School, Patiala organises Inter-School Painting Competition

An Inter-School Painting Competition was organised by the Colour Palette Society at Omaxe Mall, Patiala. The event witnessed participation from 24 schools. Thirty students from Shivalik Public School represented the school with enthusiasm and artistic excellence, earning several prestigious positions. The school congratulated all young artists for their remarkable achievements, saying their passion, imagination and perseverance had brought laurels to the institution. The students were wished continued success and encouraged to keep expressing themselves through art.

Advertisement