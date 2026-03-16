Shivalik Public School, Patiala, organises Kindergarten Annual Sports Meet

Shivalik Public School, Patiala, organised the Kindergarten Annual Sports Meet. The event witnessed the energetic participation of the tiny tots, who showcased their enthusiasm, confidence, and sporting spirit through a variety of fun-filled races and activities. The playground came alive with vibrant energy as the young participants competed in different races specially designed for their age group. The little champions participated with great excitement, filling the atmosphere with laughter, cheers, and joyful smiles. Teachers encouraged the children, making the event even more lively and memorable. The event aimed at promoting physical fitness, confidence, and teamwork among the students. It also provided a wonderful platform for the children to develop coordination, discipline, and a sense of healthy competition at an early stage. At the end of the event, medals were proudly awarded to the winners, filling the young achievers with pride and motivation. Every child participated wholeheartedly and displayed excellent sportsmanship throughout the meet. The Kindergarten Annual Sports Meet concluded on a joyful and memorable note, leaving behind cherished memories for students, teachers, and parents, and highlighting the importance of sports and physical activities in the overall development of children.

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