Shivalik Public School, Patiala students celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with enthusiasm through engaging rakhi making activities and competitions. Kindergarten students created colourful rakhis while learning about love, care and sibling bonds through a special moral talk. Students of classes I to XII participated in the rakhi making competition, showcasing their creativity through vibrant designs using ribbons, beads, sequins, glitter, coloured paper and other craft materials. The activity provided a joyful learning experience, nurturing creativity and fine-motor skills while reinforcing values of love, sharing, respect, care and togetherness.

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