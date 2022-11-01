Shivalik Public School, Ph-6, Mohali

Police Commemoration Day was celebrated at the school. Students worked together as a team and presented a mélange of thoughts, ideas, and expression in their special programme dedicated to police force martyrs. Guest of honour Inspector Gurmehar Singh was escorted by NCC cadets to the programme venue. NSS volunteers made the day special by writing essays on the topic ‘Role of police in nation building’. The programme included speeches, poems, patriotic song by school choir, rangoli making, PowerPoint presentation, etc. The chief guest of the programme in his concluding address appreciated students for the magnificent programme. He also bestowed JIYA of Class X, Dipanshu of Class IX and Nishant of Class XI with appreciation awards.