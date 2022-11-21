Shivalik Public School, Ph-6, Mohali

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary with devotion and reverence. It was a week-long celebration programme. Students disseminated information about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and were inspired to lead a life like him. ‘Sakhis’, poems and speeches were the special features of the celebrations. A book exhibition was organised in the school library where students got an opportunity to explore literature related to teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. PowerPoint presentations related to the historical background of Guru Nanak Dev were shown to students. Shabads and holy hymns were sung. Director of the school addressed students and shared his views about teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. He inspired students and teachers to follow the path shown by the Guru.