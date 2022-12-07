Shivalik Public School, Ph-6, Mohali

NSS volunteers of the school has introduced a concept of a ‘plastic bank’. Plastic bottles were collected by the volunteers from the school campus and were handed over to the waste collectors of Phase 6 garbage ground. The waste will be transformed into reusable material in the form of ‘social plastic’. The goal is to lead the movement towards worldwide demand for the use of social plastic in everyday products.
