Shivalik Public School, Phase-6, Mohali

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day with great enthusiasm. The event was meticulously planned by Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur. Director, Shivalik Public Schools, DS Bedi graced the occasion. The programme commenced with school ‘shabad’ and followed by a group song in the mesmerising voice of teachers. Then came a dance performance. A PowerPoint presentation on the inherent qualities to be a successful teacher was worth admiring. DS Bedi felicitated teachers Sonika, Seema, Teena, Ritu, Aanchal, Sukhraj and Saranjeet Kaur with a cash reward of Rs 11,000 for their outstanding performances.
