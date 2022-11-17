Shivalik Public School, Phase-6, Mohali

To increase the participation of urban voters and youth in electoral process, a cycle rally was organised by the Election Commission of India, where NSS volunteers of the school participated with great enthusiasm. The cycle rally started from Leisure Valley, Phase-8, and ended at Government Model Sen Sec School, Phase 3-B1. Students spread the message of ‘No voter to be left behind’.
