Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali

The school celebrated its Annual Function and Prize Distribution Programme, ‘Expressions 2023’. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp of knowledge by chief guest DS Bedi, School Director, and guest of honour Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh. Principal of the school Dr Anup Kiran Kaur presented the annual report of the session 2023-24. ‘Expressions 2023’ comprised theme-based western, regional and folk dances and other performances depicting the pride, heritage and the contemporary scenario. The students also rendered euphonic songs. ‘Heal the world’ was well received. The students also performed on ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, Digital citizenship, success of G-20. They also celebrated the mission of Chandrayan-3 and international medals of Indians in Asian Games and Olympics. This was followed by the prize distribution ceremony where the chief guest gave away prizes to the meritorious students of the school. Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, in her concluding address, appreciated the students for the magnificent programme presented and wished for their bright future.

#Mohali