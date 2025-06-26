Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm, harmony, and participation under the aegis of 3 Punjab (I) Coy NCC, Ghataur. The celebration centred around this year’s official theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, which emphasises the vital link between human well-being and environmental sustainability. The event encouraged students to see yoga not just as a physical discipline, but as a pathway to nurture both individual wellness and planetary health. As part of the nationwide initiative ‘Har Aangan Yoga’, the school hosted an inspiring yoga session that brought together 125 cadets from leading institutions across the region. These included Junior Wing and Junior Division NCC cadets from St Soldier International Convent School, Sant Isher Singh Public School, Paragon Senior Secondary School, Doon International School, and the host school, all from SAS Nagar. The session was led by Associate NCC Officer Rajinder Kaur, sports teachers of the host school, who guided the students through a sequence of energising and calming yoga postures such as surya namaskar, tadasana, vajrasana, bhujangasana, and anulom-vilom, followed by a collective meditation practice promoting mindfulness and self-awareness. In her concluding message, Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur expressed, “Yoga is the greatest gift of ancient India to the modern world. By aligning our bodies with nature and our actions with purpose, we not only heal ourselves but also contribute to healing the Earth. I urge every student to make yoga a way of life, as it fosters inner balance, resilience, and a sense of responsibility towards the environment.” The event was a profound reminder of yoga’s enduring relevance in today’s fast-paced world and reaffirmed the school’s unwavering commitment to nurturing healthy, mindful, and socially responsible citizens.

Advertisement