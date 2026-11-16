Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali holds annual prize distribution programme

The school celebrated its annual prize distribution and cultural programme, ‘Expressions 2026’, for the middle school on the theme ‘The Enchanted Pages: A Journey Through Time and Imagination’. Dr Gurkiran Jeet Nalwa, Principal, Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. The programme commenced with the ‘school shabad’, lamp lighting and ‘Saraswati Vandana’. Dr Teena Chopra, Vice-Principal, presented the annual report, highlighting the school’s achievements, including Sukhmanjot Singh’s remarkable feat of securing 99.8 per cent as the Tricity topper in the Class X CBSE examination. Students captivated the audience with vibrant performances celebrating heritage, nature, friendship, sportsmanship and national unity. Rajasthani dance, bhangra and musical presentations added to the festivities. The prize distribution ceremony honoured achievers in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.
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