Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali hosts eco-friendly Diwali fest

The school organised an eco-friendly Diwali fest led by Commerce students under the guidance of teachers Prabhjot Kaur and Ruby. The event was inaugurated by Vice-Principal Teena Chopra. The fest provided students with hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, teamwork, creativity and financial management. Four student-run stalls showcased eco-friendly planters, paper lanterns, designer diyas, scented candles, rangoli colours, wall hangings and festive decorations. A gaming zone featuring dart and ball-in-the-hole games added to the excitement. The fest received an overwhelming response, with almost all student-made products selling out well before the event concluded.

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