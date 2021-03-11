Shivalik Public School, Phase VI, Mohali

As many as 105 students of the school participated in an interactive session on the occasion of International Yoga Day, organised and hosted by Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali. The participants were NCC Cadets, NSS volunteers and students from Class VIII and IX. The event was a part of the Hubs of Learning — an initiative by the CBSE for self-improvement and collaboration of schools within the vicinity. The students performed yoga asanas and learnt the art of deep meditation.
