Shivalik Public School, Sec 78, Mohali, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated International Yoga Day through a virtual yoga session conducted for the staff and students. The session began on a high note with a brief introduction on the significance of the day followed by warm up exercises for everyone. Students performed various yoga asanas such as tadasana, konasana, uttanasana, trikonasana, anuvittasana and pranayama under the guidance of school yoga instructor Poonam Rana. Students were explained the benefits of each posture as they performed various asanas. Despite being conducted virtually, the event witnessed active participation from students, creating a serene atmosphere. The session closed with a mindfulness meditation session encouraging students to practice yoga regularly and lead a healthy and disciplined life.

