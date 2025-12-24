Shivalik school bags 2nd prize in Rhythm Crew Group Dance Competition

Shivalik Public School, Patiala, secured second position in the highly competitive “Rhythm Crew Group Dance Competition’’ for Class II, held on December 12 under Sahodaya School Complex at DAV Public School, Patiala. With 15 schools participating, the energetic choreography and stage presence of the young team impressed judges. In another segment, Kindergarten students Agastya (LKG) and Khushi Kohli (KG) represented the school in the “Tiny Little Dress Parade”, earning participation certificates and appreciation for their confidence and cuteness. The school congratulated all participants and acknowledged the efforts of teachers and mentors.

