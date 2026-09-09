Shivalik students excel in volleyball competition

Students of Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk, brought laurels to the school with their outstanding performance in a volleyball competition. Suryansh and Samarth have been selected for the district-level volleyball competition. The volleyball competition was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Kotla Bed, where students from various schools participated with great enthusiasm. Amidst tough competition, the students of Shivalik International Convent School showcased their sporting talent, hard work, discipline and excellent performance. School Managing Director Malkiat Singh Rana congratulated Suryansh and Samarth on their achievement and wished them success in the upcoming district-level competition.

Advertisement