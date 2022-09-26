Shivalik Valley School, Kirpalpur, Nalagarh

The school bagged the 'Change Maker Award', given by the Centre for Science and Environment. On World Environment Day, the school was awarded 'Green School Award' for making its campus environment friendly. The award was presented by Pramod Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environmental Science and Technology, at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla. On environmental parameters, the school in Solan district secured the first position, for which the rolling trophy was presented by the Chief Minister. The school has won the trophy for the second time.