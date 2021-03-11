Shivam cracks NDA exam

Shivam Ludhiarach, a Class XII student of Tripta Public School, Chalwara, Jawali, has passed the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam. Principal Rakesh Rana and the School Chairman Virendar Nariyal, along with the school teachers, congratulated Shivam for the achievement. He gave the credit of his success to his parents and teachers.
