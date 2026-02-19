Shivling-making activity organised

A creative Shivling-making activity was organised at VB International School, Zirakpur. The activity was conducted to help students understand the cultural significance of Shivratri while encouraging creativity and hands-on learning. Students participated with great enthusiasm, crafting Shivlings using eco-friendly materials under the guidance of their teachers. The activity not only enhanced their artistic skills but also promoted values of respect and appreciation for Indian traditions. Teachers explained the importance of the festival in an engaging and age-appropriate manner, making the session both educational and enjoyable. The school management appreciated the dedication of the students and staff in making the activity a success.

