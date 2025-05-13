DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Shooter Harveer wins gold

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 13, 2025 IST
Harveer Singh, a student of Class IX of Golden Earth Global School, Sangrur won a gold medal with an outstanding performance in a shooting competition. This competition, held under the banner of the National Federation Shooting Cup - 2025, took place in Patiala. More than 250 students from various states participated in the event. Thanks to his precise marksmanship and remarkable skills, Harveer secured first place and won the gold medal. Expressing happiness over Harveer's achievement, the school's principal, Dr. Parminder Sandhu, congratulated him on his remarkable success and extended her best wishes for his future.

