Shooting range launched at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A new dimension has been added to the school with the inauguration of a shooting range. Arsh Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jind, who participated in the ceremony, said the institution, which imparted training with technical and state-of-the-art training facilities at a place like Jind, was making an important contribution in the all-round development of students. Under the shooting range programme, the students will be provided state-of-the-art equipment for preparations up to the Olympic level. Students will be trained under the guidance of national-level gold medallist Ankit Randhawa.