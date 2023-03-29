Shooting range launched at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A new dimension has been added to the school with the inauguration of a shooting range. Arsh Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jind, who participated in the ceremony, said the institution, which imparted training with technical and state-of-the-art training facilities at a place like Jind, was making an important contribution in the all-round development of students. Under the shooting range programme, the students will be provided state-of-the-art equipment for preparations up to the Olympic level. Students will be trained under the guidance of national-level gold medallist Ankit Randhawa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...