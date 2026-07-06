Should children below 16 be allowed to use social media

“Likes and followers may disappear in a moment, but good values, real friendships and happy childhood memories stay for a lifetime.”

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Social media has become a part of our daily lives. Whether it is Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube or Facebook, most teenagers spend time online every day. We use these platforms to chat with friends, watch videos, learn new things and keep up with what is happening around the world. For many of us, checking our phones has become a habit.

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Recently, some countries have introduced strict rules to stop children under the age of 16 from using social media. This has sparked debates worldwide. While some people believe these restrictions are necessary to protect children, others feel they limit young people's freedom. As a student, I can understand both sides of the argument.

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The Need for limits

I believe there are genuine reasons to be concerned about children's use of social media. Many young people spend hours scrolling through videos or posts without realising how much time has passed. This often leaves less time for studying, reading, outdoor games or simply spending time with family and friends.

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Online safety is another major concern. Children may encounter cyberbullying, fake accounts, online scams or inappropriate content. Many also compare themselves with influencers or celebrities and begin to feel that their own lives are not exciting enough. Worrying about likes, followers or comments can affect self-confidence and create unnecessary stress. Childhood should be a time for learning, exploring and making happy memories, not constantly seeking approval online.

Education over prohibition

At the same time, I do not believe social media is entirely harmful. When used responsibly, it can be a valuable learning tool. I often watch educational videos that make difficult school topics easier to understand. Many students use online platforms to improve their language skills, learn coding, discover creative hobbies or stay informed about current affairs. Social media also gives young people an opportunity to share their talents and connect with others who have similar interests. That is why I feel that banning social media altogether may not be the best solution. Many children know how to create accounts using a false date of birth, so a ban alone may not be effective. Instead, parents, teachers and schools should work together to teach children how to use the internet wisely. We need to learn about online privacy, cyberbullying, fake news and the importance of limiting screen time. These are essential life skills in today's digital world.

As teenagers, we also have a responsibility to manage our screen time. Social media should never replace real conversations, outdoor activities or time with family and friends. Technology should support our lives, not control them.

In my opinion, protecting children online is important, and if governments introduce stricter rules, their intention is to keep young people safe. However, rules alone are not enough. Awareness, guidance and responsible digital habits are equally important. If we learn to use social media wisely, it can become a powerful tool for learning, creativity and communication rather than a source of stress. That, I believe, is the best way forward.

The writer is a Class XII student at The Tribune School, Chandigarh