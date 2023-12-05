The second line of defence of our country, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), is a symbol of discipline, unity, leadership and patriotism. In today’s rapidly changing world, the overall development of students goes beyond academic achievements. NCC is one of the largest voluntary organisations formed to train and empower youngsters of the country. Founded by Pandit Hridya Nath Kundru, the motto of NCC has been Unity and Discipline, which is naturally imbibed in each cadet by emphasizing Social Services and Adventure Training from a young age. Here’s what the young students have to say about it...

NCC can make kids more responsible

NCC cadets participate in inter-unit firing competition in Amritsar. photo The Tribune

'Where the uniform becomes a canvas, NCC paints the portrait of honour & duty.'

The idea of making NCC compulsory for all schools will prove to be a track record in shaping disciplined, responsible & patriotic individuals. Also, India can invest in a future generation equipped with skills and the values necessary for personal success and national development

As the country continues to evolve, the question arises: Should NCC be made compulsory for school students? The simple answer is YES. Believing and abiding by the same fact, my school - Guru Nanak Public School has an air & naval wing of the NCC as we believe that the inclusion of NCC in our school is not just an extracurricular choice; but an invaluable asset that shapes the very fabric of the students, their character and instils in them the qualities vital for their overall development.

One of the major objectives of the NCC is to instil discipline in the youth. Making the same compulsory for school students will contribute significantly in fostering a sense of responsibility and order. As General Colin Powell rightly said, "There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure." I, being a proud cadet of GNPS' NCC Air Wing, believe that the rigid structure of the NCC training imparts strong work ethics, punctuality and respect for authority, the qualities that are invaluable in personal as well as professional life. Also, NCC emphasises character development through its core values i.e. unity, discipline and secularism. So by exposing students to a structural environment that promotes these values, they are likely to grow into responsible citizens with deep sense of duty towards society and on the same hand, compulsory NCC participation can serve as a breeding ground for future leaders. The programme offers opportunities for students to take up leadership roles by letting them learn effective communication, decision making and problem-solving skills.

As the NCC curriculum is subjected to physical training, social subjects & adventurous activities, I along with the other cadets of GNPS' NCC Air Wing, underwent mass drills, learnt map reading, marching and way finding which helped all of us to bring in discipline, qualities of leadership, sense of fearlessness and self-confidence. To add on, as NCC cadets help the administration during the time of calamities, GNPS' NCC cadets, on regular basis organise campaigns for blood donation, environmental awareness, digital awareness in the form of street plays , rallies etc., social service acts like visiting the old age homes, orphanages, distributing books and clothes in slum areas etc. Furthermore, by taking part in trekking, aerospace camps, shooting competitions, mountain climbing and scuba diving, para-sailing and para jumping, the school NCC cadets proudly cleared the paths with littered garbage, thereby helping to restore hills to their pristine glory.

In a country like India, fostering a sense of national pride is crucial. So the NCC, with a focus on instilling love for the country, will contribute to build a generation that values the rich cultural tapestry of India. This can play a pivotal role in nurturing the sense of belongingness and responsibility towards the nation.

Shivansh Sharma, Class X, GNPS 36, Chandigarh

All schools, colleges should offer NCC

As fuel is responsible for producing an ignition spark in the engine, in the same way the youth is for the nation. It acts as a driving force of the nation.

NCC cadets are made to undertake physical training, military training, adventurous activities etc. It also holds national integration camps at state or inter-state level

In today’s rapidly changing world, the overall development of students goes beyond academic achievements. It requires a holistic approach that focuses on physical fitness, leadership skills, discipline and national pride. One avenue that can cater to these needs is the National Cadet Corps (NCC). I think adding NCC to the compulsory school curriculum will be a very wise move. Here’s why:

NCC should be made compulsory for every school and college in India, as the Indian educational system does not provide much practical guidance as more emphasis is laid on theoretical education. There are Youth Exchange Programmes between the cadets of India and foreign countries which are a great experience for them. NCC spreads awareness through rallies, nukkad nataks etc. It also helps people by organising blood donation camps and other social service activities. NCC should be compulsory for each and every school and college, not for each student.

The reason behind this is not all students are interested in being NCC cadets. There is no doubt that the interested students can join the open unit by the permission of Commanding Officer of the battalion and the Principal of the school/college concerned. But the vacancies of open unit are limited and not all schools allow their students to be in NCC. So, if NCC will be made compulsory for schools and colleges, eager students will get an opportunity.

Making NCC compulsory for students will greatly benefit their character building, fitness, development, leadership skills and national identity. It would contribute in shaping responsible citizens. Moreover, if it is made compulsory, schools and colleges can contribute to social action projects whilst cadets enjoy the challenge of adventure sport. Because NCC has enough to influence and guide younger generation to lead a successful life.

Aarit Rana, Class IX, St Xavier‘s International School, Zirakpur

‘Every child is a different flower’

As the morning assembly proceeds, the students are provided with the news that now it is mandatory for every student to be a part of the NCC, where the happiness of some could not be matched, to the contrary, some were anxious and distressed thinking about their passion that doesn't resonate with the introduced policy and now would be getting lesser time to dedicate to what they actually like.

Pupils know best about what is happening in their life and should be allowed to decide about their priorities. They should be guided in taking a good and right decision, but nothing should be forced upon them. They should have freedom of choice and their free will should be respected by all

With such scenarios arises the question - should NCC be mandatory for students?

The current school schedules are so hectic that as the term begins, a student is burdened with homework, assignments, projects, tests, exams and much more that many students have to give up on their hobbies and extracurricular activities. Moreover, they are under constant pressure to do well in everything they undertake. If NCC training is added, then it would definitely increase their workload.

Someone has rightly said, "Every child is a different flower". Like all flowers differ in colour, so do children in interests. All children are unique and take to different likings. Some students are rough and bold whereas others may be sensitive and quiet. Therefore, imposing rigorous training under NCC on all students would be unjust. Students with other interests and passions may get limited time to practice their skills.

The NCC training does impart life skills of discipline, teamwork, leadership and many more in a student that helps them become a better citizen. However, not all students are made to go through that harsh training or have the same level of dedication and determination required during the training to achieve these qualities. Some might also achieve it through other ways, like playing national sports, even reading books on these topics might help them gain such knowledge.

Also, one's mistakes and failures teach them a lot about life. In a nutshell, mandatory training is not inclusive. The students may not benefit equally from the same training. Hence, NCC should be promoted as a voluntary extracurricular activity.

Aditi Dangi, Class Xl, Ryan International School, Chandigarh

A voluntary sonnet?

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) stands as a cornerstone of character development and civic engagement within the educational framework. Originating in India, the NCC serves as a premier youth organisation, fostering qualities of discipline, leadership, and a sense of responsibility among its cadets. Beyond its role in individual growth, NCC plays a crucial part in instilling a spirit of national unity and patriotism. With a focus on physical fitness, leadership training, and community outreach, the NCC contributes significantly to nurturing well-rounded individuals poised to contribute positively to society.

Structured on military principles, the NCC offers a platform for students to participate in various activities, ranging from drill exercises to community service projects

In the quiet corridors of educational discourse, a subtle quandary arises-should the cadence of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) become a mandatory rhythm in the symphony of school life? This query invites us into the contemplative realms of character sculpting, the tapestry of national unity, the delicate dance of individual autonomy, and the allocation of precious resources. Advocates of this proposition paint the NCC as a masterful brush, delicately etching the canvas of young minds with the strokes of discipline, responsibility, and the harmonious choreography of teamwork-essentials for the unfolding saga of personal growth.

Imagine, the NCC as a skilled weaver crafting an elaborate tapestry, skillfully interweaving strands of diversity to form a vibrant tableau painted with a collective commitment to service and identity. Within this realm of education, the programme assumes the dual roles of artisan and muse, gently directing students from diverse backgrounds towards a shared narrative. It fosters connections that transcend the confines of individual stories. As the storyline develops, the NCC takes center stage to confront contemporary health concerns, illuminating the importance of physical fitness-a symbolic stage for the main characters to partake in regular exercise, a lyrical homage to the pursuit of a wholesome lifestyle.

In the dance of deliberation, a practical accord may unfold-consider the notion of presenting the NCC not as a mandatory overture but as a voluntary sonnet, an elective or extracurricular melody awaiting the resonance of individual interest. This harmonious approach endeavours to safeguard the virtues of character development, national unity, and physical well-being that the NCC offers, all while honouring the diverse symphony of students' preferences. Balancing on this tightrope ensures the educational landscape retains its fluidity, nurturing holistic growth and embracing the kaleidoscope of interests and talents. As the narrative unfolds in this debate, it becomes imperative to weave through the intricate tapestry of potential advantages and pitfalls, striving for an all-encompassing stance that enriches the educational voyage for every student.

Prathamveer Singh Chahal, Class XI, Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

Students should have freedom of choice

NCC, or the National Cadet Corps, is a youth development movement recognised as the largest national youth organisation in the world today. It is widely supported by schools and colleges throughout the nation, thereby enabling adolescents to discover a new path for themselves. It involves students, recognised as 'cadets', being exposed to a number of sports, camps and adventurous activities in military methodology, therefore, enriching their personality with social, emotional as well as physical abilities.

The primary motive of NCC is to instill virtues of patriotism and discipline in the youth, which may be approached uniquely by separate pupils

Subsequently, the question arises, should NCC be mandatory for all school students?

In my opinion, NCC shouldn’t be made compulsory for all students, as imposing it on students might not serve the real purpose of the entire programme. Giving students a free and fair choice adds to the democratic ideology of our nation and allows them to spread their wings however they may love to.

It’s important to know that not all students are the same and that their interests vary as individuals.

One may have spirit of patriotism but soul solely of a writer, thus, imposing strict physical training on such students would lead to loss of a valuable skill. Rather, making NCC available in all schools should be the potential target for our government.

Over 3 lakh high schools and 44,000 colleges have been established in India as of 2022, out of which only about 12,000 high schools and 5,200 colleges have NCC. From the figures, it is facile to conclude that a massive number of students actually interested joining NCC do not have the required facilities and support. Thus, stress must be laid on expanding the accessibility of NCC to an increased number of students. Thus, national initiatives like NCC with commendable reforms for the youth should continue offering a choice.

Ruhani Bachhal, Class IX, Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula