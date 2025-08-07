DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Show-and-tell competition at Banur school

Show-and-tell competition at Banur school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The recent show and tell competition at Baby Convent School, Banur, for classes I to V was a resounding success. Students presented their favourite items, discussed the importance of healthy food and nature and demonstrated their talent. The competition helped students develop crucial skills like public speaking, creativity and communication. Notable performances included a student's presentation on the impact of blood donation and social media awareness, highlighting the importance of these topics even among young students. The Principal, Subeena Anand, praised all the students for their hard work and dedication. The event was a great way to encourage students to develop their public speaking, creativity and communication skills. As a token of appreciation, all participating students were awarded with certificates, recognising their efforts and achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts