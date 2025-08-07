Show-and-tell competition at Banur school

The recent show and tell competition at Baby Convent School, Banur, for classes I to V was a resounding success. Students presented their favourite items, discussed the importance of healthy food and nature and demonstrated their talent. The competition helped students develop crucial skills like public speaking, creativity and communication. Notable performances included a student's presentation on the impact of blood donation and social media awareness, highlighting the importance of these topics even among young students. The Principal, Subeena Anand, praised all the students for their hard work and dedication. The event was a great way to encourage students to develop their public speaking, creativity and communication skills. As a token of appreciation, all participating students were awarded with certificates, recognising their efforts and achievements.

