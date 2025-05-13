Show-and-tell event at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school turned into a vibrant stage of creativity and expression, as Class III students participated in an exciting show and tell competition. The event served as a powerful platform for young learners to voice their ideas, build confidence, and explore the art of storytelling. Outstanding performers were recognised with ‘Best Performer’ badges, celebrating their flair and dedication. These accolades served as a motivation for all students to continue exploring their potential. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur applauded the efforts of the participants and appreciated the initiative taken by the faculty to promote experiential learning.