Showing love and gratitude to teachers

The staff and students of the school fondly remembered Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher of all times on his birth anniversary. A special assembly was conducted where students expressed gratitude to their teachers through speeches and poems. Senior students played the role of teachers and discharged the duties to the best of their ability. A plethora of fun-filled activities was conducted which was enjoyed thoroughly by all. Students presented a cultural programme. The school alumni presented a musical treat to express their gratitude towards their alma mater. It was a nostalgic moment where they fondly recalled their journey while in school. Madhu Behl, Manager, HPS, felicitated nine teachers and congratulated them for completing glorious 10 years in the institution.