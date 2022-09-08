Showing love and gratitude to teachers

The staff and students of the school fondly remembered Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher of all times on his birth anniversary. A special assembly was conducted where students expressed gratitude to their teachers through speeches and poems. Senior students played the role of teachers and discharged the duties to the best of their ability. A plethora of fun-filled activities was conducted which was enjoyed thoroughly by all. Students presented a cultural programme. The school alumni presented a musical treat to express their gratitude towards their alma mater. It was a nostalgic moment where they fondly recalled their journey while in school. Madhu Behl, Manager, HPS, felicitated nine teachers and congratulated them for completing glorious 10 years in the institution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...
Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar
His wife manages to escape
Children reading in Punjabi, Hindi and English show highest level of oral reading proficiency, says NCERT study
Tamil Nadu students score lowest in basic numeracy; Assam, G...
After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why
Bharti Singh will not be a regular part of the new season