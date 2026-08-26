Shravani Parv and Veda Week inaugurated

Shravani Parv and Veda Week were inaugurated at DAV Public School, BSL (P), Pandoh, with a traditional Vedic havan attended by students and staff. Principal Vandana Kapoor highlighted the spiritual, cultural and moral significance of Vedic teachings, emphasising discipline, respect for nature and social responsibility. Following the havan, she planted saplings and encouraged students to actively participate in environmental conservation and tree plantation.

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