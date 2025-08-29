Shreya, Kritika win medals in fencing championship

Two students of Guru Harkrishan Public School, Karnal, won medals in the district-level fencing championship. Shreya Verma of Class VII bagged gold medal and Kritika Verma of Class IX won silver medal. Both of them have qualified for the State-Level Fencing Competition to be held at Hissar district, Haryana.
