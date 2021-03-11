Shri Jainendra Gurukul, Sector 1, Panchkula, organised a “Trianga Yatra” on the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence. The yatra started from the school and after covering Red Bishop and DC Office culminated at the school. Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Dr Hanif Qureshi graced the occasion. The management appreciated the enthusiasm of the students and staff of the school.