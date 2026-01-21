DT
Home / The School Tribune / Shubham emerges as promising volleyball player

Shubham emerges as promising volleyball player

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:03 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Shubham Sharma, 17- year-old volleyball player from Haryana and student of Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati Enclave, is rapidly emerging as a promising talent in the field of sports. Competing in the open category, Shubham has already made his mark at both regional and national levels. He had represented Haryana at the SGFI school games. He has been part of ‘Khel Mahakumbh Haryana’, where he was declared the best player for two consecutive years (2024-25) (2025-26). He showed marvellous performance in the CBSE cluster game in North zone. Shubham played CM Cup Haryana at block level in which he won second position in 2023-24. A significant milestone in his sporting journey came in 2026, when Shubham was selected to participate in the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship, organised by the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and the Government of India. The championship was held in Varanasi. Shubham emerged as the youngest player in the championship, delivering an outstanding performance that brought recognition to him and the school. The school management congratulated Shubham on his achievements.

