Shuttlers put impressive show

Students brought laurels to Gurukul World School, Mohali, by delivering an impressive performance at the Juniors Badminton Tournament held at GD Goenka School, Mohali. Angel Arora, Mansirat Kaur, Gurleen Kaur and Mannat Kaur of classes VIII and IX secured the bronze medal in the U-19 Girls' Doubles category, showcasing excellent teamwork and competitive spirit. Adding to the school's success, Mannat Kaur demonstrated her sporting excellence by winning an additional bronze medal in the U-17 girls' singles event at the sub juniors badminton tournament. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the young achievers for their commendable performance and praised their dedication and hard work. She wished them continued success in their future sporting endeavours and encouraged them to strive for even greater achievements.
