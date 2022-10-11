Sifatdeep, Sehajpreet win medals

Students of Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, 1 Dhillon Marg, Model Town, Patiala, bagged medals at the district-level sports, Zone Patiala 1, held at Play Ways Senior Secondary School, Patiala. Sifatdeep Kaur of Class IX won gold medal in chess, Sehajpreet Singh of Class X won silver medal in chess and Sartaj Singh of Class VII won bronze medal in gymnastic. The efforts of staff members Harinder Pal Singh and Paramjeet Singh and winners were highly appreciated by secretary of the school Jaswinder Kaur. Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal congratulated the winners.
Students excel in basketball
Students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara, Kangra, participated in the Under-14 (girls) state-level basketball tournament representing district Kangra. Diksha Thakur, Varnika, Glory and Tanvi all from the school were a part of the team. District Kangra stood third in the state winning a bronze medal in this tournament. Diksha Thakur, a student of the school, got selected for the national-level Basketball Tournament. On this occasion, the Chairman of the School Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated the players and coaches Anupam Sharma and Jagtar Singh.
