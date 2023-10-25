Sikh Senior Secondary School, Ambala

A NSS camp was organised in the school. Students of the school and teachers in charge of the camp participated in a cleaning campaign. The main objective of the campaign was not only cleaning one’s own house and school, but also to make people aware of cleaning the entire society and country. The students contributed fully in the campaign. President of the Management Committee Jagmeet Singh, committee member Pali, Principal Sukhjinder Kaur and Vice-Principal Rita Sharma were present. The campaign was completed under the supervision of NSS camp in charge Anju Ojla, Seema Sharma and Reetu Bhardwaj.
