Sikhraj wins bronze medal in inter-zone basketball championship

Sikhraj Singh, a student of Class X of Gurukul World School, Mohali, secured bronze medal in the School Inter-Zone Mohali District Basketball Championship (2025-26). The tournament was held at Learning Path School, Mohali. Sikhraj’s hard work, determination, and exceptional team spirit stood out throughout the event. His remarkable achievement reflects his passion for the game and commitment to excellence.
